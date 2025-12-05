Japanese, Australian Defense Ministers to Meet on Sun.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Friday (December 5) he will meet with his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, in Tokyo on Sunday (December 7).

The two ministers are expected to discuss the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, where China is making maritime advances.

"We'll hold concrete discussions to deepen defence cooperation between Japan and Australia further," Koizumi said at a press conference.

They are also expected to discuss plans by the Australian Navy to introduce an upgraded version of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force's Mogami-class frigate.

On Saturday (6 December), Marles is scheduled to visit Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.'s Nagasaki shipyard in southwestern Japan, which makes Mogami-class frigates.

