Japanese, Australian Defense Ministers to Meet on Sun.

The two ministers are expected to discuss the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, where China is making maritime advances.
"We'll hold concrete discussions to deepen defence cooperation between Japan and Australia further," Koizumi said at a press conference.
They are also expected to discuss plans by the Australian Navy to introduce an upgraded version of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force's Mogami-class frigate.
On Saturday (6 December), Marles is scheduled to visit Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.'s Nagasaki shipyard in southwestern Japan, which makes Mogami-class frigates.
