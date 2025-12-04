Halt on Spanish pork imports overshadows ham supply in Japan

With nearly 70 % of Japan's total dry-cured ham imports coming from Spain, worries grew about supply, demand and prices.

Bar Mar Espana, a Spanish cuisine restaurant in the Akasaka district of Tokyo's Minato Ward, uses Spanish pork for four menu items, including the popular prosciutto dish.

"I'm worried that customers who come to eat our Iberian pork dishes may leave," said Koro Konishi, head of the company operating the restaurant.