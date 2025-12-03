TEPCO stresses safety at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa reactor in press tour

At the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, there was an incident in 2020 in which a TEPCO employee entered a central control room using the ID card of another employee.

In the press tour, the company explained that multiple biometric authentication systems have been introduced to prevent a similar incident.

Takeyuki Inagaki, head of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, stressed that all staff workers at the plant are versed in safety measures, learning lessons from the Fukushima No. 1 plant accident.

With the Niigata prefectural assembly expected to support Hanazumi's decision to tolerate the reactivation of the No. 6 reactor, the procedures for TEPCO to gain local consent are likely to be completed by the end of this year.

The restart of the No. 6 reactor is expected to become possible within fiscal 2025, which ends next March, at the earliest.

It would be the first TEPCO reactor to be brought back online since the Fukushima No. 1 plant accident.

However, concerns linger among people in the prefecture about the company responsible for the severe nuclear disaster bringing a reactor back to operation.

A recent survey conducted by the prefectural government showed that opinions among residents about the restart were divided.

