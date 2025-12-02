Takaichi inspects crippled Fukushima nuclear plant

Regarding the government and TEPCO's goal of completing the decommissioning work by 2051, Takaichi said, "With safety as the top priority, the government will take the lead and bear responsibility until the very end."

Takaichi also inspected an interim storage facility for soil from radiation decontamination work.

Referring to the government's decision to finally dispose of the removed soil outside Fukushima by March 2045, Takaichi said, "This is the central government's promise and responsibility." She expressed her intention to expand the reuse of the soil nationwide and revealed plans to present a road map for the final disposal of the soil from 2030 onward.

Later in the day, Takaichi visited a district of Futaba designated as a so-called difficult-to-return zone following the nuclear disaster.

Futaba Mayor Shiro Izawa told Takaichi about new safety concerns arising from wild bears and boars appearing in overgrown, abandoned farmland. He also explained the complete lack of progress in decontaminating reservoirs, which are essential for restarting agriculture.

