Ekniti says caretaker government can’t launch new policies, but economy will not stall

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas has acknowledged that the post-dissolution political vacuum has effectively halted any new economic policies, saying a caretaker government can only carry forward measures that have already been approved.

He said the main impact is the delay of fresh stimulus programmes, including Let's Go Halves Plus Phase 2, which has been prepared but must await a legal review and a decision by the Election Commission (EC) on whether it can proceed. He added that legislative amendments also cannot move forward during this period.

Ekniti said it is also unfortunate that some new initiatives cannot be launched now, including a savings-boosting programme through personal savings accounts under the TISA framework.

On international negotiations, he said Thailand’s talks with the United States on tariffs have reached conclusions, but a caretaker government cannot sign any agreements.

Despite these constraints, he said the economic team had anticipated the dissolution scenario and pushed to complete key work in advance. As a result, several measures can continue immediately during the transition.