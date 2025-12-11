Ekniti says revised TISA rules will be submitted to Cabinet this month

The idea of allowing TISA participants to deduct 1.2 times their TISA contributions from taxable income was only a preliminary proposal, he said, adding that he is open to further opinions to ensure the new rules are fair and genuinely benefit low-income people.

Single 800,000-baht tax-deduction ceiling

Ekniti said the key principle of TISA is that it will be a permanent, long-term measure, allowing people to plan their savings on a continuous basis.

All tax-deductible allowances will be consolidated under a single ceiling of 800,000 baht, covering equity funds, Thai stocks, pension insurance, provident funds (PVD), the Government Pension Fund (GPF), the National Savings Fund (NSF) and other eligible assets, in order to increase flexibility.

The current rule that limits fund purchases to no more than 30% of income will be scrapped so that low-income earners with strong saving discipline can save as much as they wish without being constrained by their salary base.

New bonds and flexibility for small savers

In addition, “Savings Plus” bonds will be issued so that the general public can more easily buy government bonds via mobile applications, with subscriptions open every month and the option to redeem at any time to maintain liquidity. TISA assets will also be allowed as collateral for loans.

“This reform will overhaul the country’s financial infrastructure. I confirm there is no political motive – we want to lay the foundations for long-term financial security for Thai people. We do not intend to deprive anyone of existing benefits, but to spread opportunities to ordinary people and end the cycle of past distortions. I am ready to listen to all views in order to fine-tune the details before submitting the proposal to the Cabinet within December, so it can take effect for the 2026 tax year,” Ekniti said.

