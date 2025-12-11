BoT opens hearing on reporting rule for big gold traders

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has launched a public hearing on new rules that would require large gold traders to report their transactions, in a bid to better monitor trades that could affect the baht and to help tackle suspicious “grey money” flows.

Under the draft criteria, gold traders with average annual turnover of at least 10 billion baht over the past five years will have to report their gold-related transactions to the central bank.

The BoT is accepting comments and suggestions on the proposed regulation on foreign exchange practices via its website from December 9–23, 2025.

According to the background paper released with the consultation, the central bank says the change is driven by a sharp and continuous rise in gold trading volumes, which now have the potential to significantly affect the exchange rate.