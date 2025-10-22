BOT forecasts 1.6% growth in 2026 amid export slump and strong baht pressure

Surach Tanboon, Senior Director of the Monetary Policy Department, said headline inflation is forecast at 0.0% in 2025, 0.5% in 2026, and 1% in 2027, returning to the target range of 1–3% by 2027.

He insisted that Thailand is not in deflation, noting that low inflation mainly stems from energy and fresh food prices, while most goods have not seen broad-based declines. Cheaper Chinese imports and domestic competition continue to keep prices low.

Surach stressed the need for a policy mix combining monetary, exchange rate, and financial measures to sustain growth and stability. Monetary policy should remain accommodative, while maintaining a stable baht in line with fundamentals.

Loan contraction persists, particularly among large corporates and risk-averse banks lending to SMEs and low-income households. The BOT plans targeted actions such as debt restructuring, liquidity support, and an AMC for bad loans.

“Cutting rates alone is not enough,” Surach said. “We must also strengthen SME capacity, as the core issue lies in purchasing power and competitiveness, not just interest burdens.”

He added that monetary policy transmission typically takes three to four quarters, meaning future adjustments must be carefully timed.