BOJ Decides to Raise Policy Rate to 30-Year High

At a two-day meeting on Thursday, the BOJ's nine-member Policy Board unanimously decided to hike its target for the unsecured overnight call rate, a key interbank rate, to around 0.75 per cent from around 0.5 per cent.

The BOJ's policy rate had not exceeded 0.5 per cent since September 1995, when the bank lowered its official discount rate, then its policy rate, from 1.0 per cent to 0.5 per cent.

After its previous rate hike in January this year, the BOJ kept its policy rate intact for six policy-setting meetings in a row.

The latest rate hike will be the fourth since the central bank decided to scrap its negative interest rate policy in March 2024, and the first since the launch in October this year of the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who advocates an aggressive but responsible fiscal policy.