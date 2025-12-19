1st Army Region reports continued tension along Sa Kaeo border

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2025

Cambodian troops stockpile supplies and weapons for 2-3 days of combat, Burapha Task Force updates

On December 19, 2025, the Burapha Task Force of the 1st Army Region provided an update on the ongoing conflict along the Thailand-Cambodia border. The situation remains tense as Cambodian troops continue to reinforce positions at Ban Nong Ya Kaew and Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo, stockpiling supplies, weapons, and ammunition, preparing for 2-3 days of sustained combat.

The conflict, now on its 12th day, involves clashes over territorial control in three key areas:

  1. Ban Khlong Phang, Ta Phraya District: Cambodian forces are reinforcing their strongholds by adding artillery and mortar systems at two locations. These preparations aim to create favorable conditions for future operations.
  2. Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung District: The Cambodian military is fortifying its positions, using artillery and mortars to target Thai strongholds. Additional forces are being deployed, with expectations that a strategy for advancing in this contested area will soon be implemented.
  3. Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung District: Cambodian forces have been continuously shelling Thai positions with artillery and mortars. Additionally, they are transporting supplies, weapons, and ammunition to fortify their positions, which are expected to be sustainable for 2-3 days.

For the civilian population in the four districts of Sa Kaeo province, the local government, along with related agencies, has established 41 temporary shelters across the area.

Currently, there are 18,874 people receiving support and morale boosts from various sectors, ensuring they remain strong in spirit while offering their support to the troops defending the nation’s sovereignty.

 

 

