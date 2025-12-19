1st Army Region reports continued tension along Sa Kaeo border

On December 19, 2025, the Burapha Task Force of the 1st Army Region provided an update on the ongoing conflict along the Thailand-Cambodia border. The situation remains tense as Cambodian troops continue to reinforce positions at Ban Nong Ya Kaew and Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo, stockpiling supplies, weapons, and ammunition, preparing for 2-3 days of sustained combat.

The conflict, now on its 12th day, involves clashes over territorial control in three key areas: