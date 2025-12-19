1st Army Region reports continued tension along Sa Kaeo border

On December 19, 2025, the Burapha Task Force of the 1st Army Region provided an update on the ongoing conflict along the Thailand-Cambodia border. The situation remains tense as Cambodian troops continue to reinforce positions at Ban Nong Ya Kaew and Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo, stockpiling supplies, weapons, and ammunition, preparing for 2-3 days of sustained combat.
The conflict, now on its 12th day, involves clashes over territorial control in three key areas:
For the civilian population in the four districts of Sa Kaeo province, the local government, along with related agencies, has established 41 temporary shelters across the area.
Currently, there are 18,874 people receiving support and morale boosts from various sectors, ensuring they remain strong in spirit while offering their support to the troops defending the nation’s sovereignty.