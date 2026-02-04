What happens if the UN goes bankrupt? Trump says the fix is “very easy”

From these factors, the impact of the funding shortage is already being felt in operational areas, such as:

Afghanistan: One of the countries with the world’s highest maternal mortality rates. UN Women has had to close maternal and child clinics, affecting life-saving care for mothers.

One of the countries with the world’s highest maternal mortality rates. UN Women has had to close maternal and child clinics, affecting life-saving care for mothers. Sudan: The World Food Programme (WFP) has had to reduce food rations for conflict-displaced refugees due to funding shortages.

If the budget shortfall is not resolved, the UN has warned that programmes could be affected as follows:

Peacekeeping missions: Potential constraints on compensation payments to troops, logistical support, and the continued operation of missions in conflict zones.

Potential constraints on compensation payments to troops, logistical support, and the continued operation of missions in conflict zones. Humanitarian assistance: Agencies such as the WFP and UNICEF may receive reduced allocations for life-saving operations.

Agencies such as the WFP and UNICEF may receive reduced allocations for life-saving operations. Development programmes: Long-term sustainable development programmes may have to be scaled back, directly affecting vulnerable populations.

Ultimately, the UN stressed that if it cannot pay staff salaries on time or meet financial obligations, it could cause even broader disruption to operations.

“The UN has only two choices: member states must pay their contributions in full and on time, or the organisation must undertake a major overhaul of its financial system. Otherwise, the UN may face a severe financial crisis that prevents it from fully implementing its 2026 annual programme, which was approved in December 2025, and cash in the regular budget could run out by July,” Secretary-General António Guterres said.



Trump says the crisis is easy to solve

Speaking to Politico on Sunday (January 31, local time), Trump said he did not know there were unpaid UN contributions, but he was confident he could “fix this very easily” and make other countries pay simply by asking.

“If everyone came to Trump and told him, I would make everyone pay, just like I made NATO pay,” Trump said, referring to himself in the third person, before adding:

“All he has to do is call those countries, and they will send a cheque within minutes.”

Trump’s remarks came after reports that senior UN officials had warned the organisation might need to scale back operations or even shut down its New York headquarters if it faced a cash shortage—an idea Trump said he disagreed with.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate. The UN will not move from New York and will not move out of the United States, because the UN has enormous potential,” Trump said, adopting a tone that defended an institution he has frequently criticised.

The stance is notable for an “America First” president, given that Trump has previously withdrawn from multiple multilateral organisations in both his first term and his current term.