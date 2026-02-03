Thailand assumes chairmanship of UN space subcommittee in Vienna

Dr Pakorn Apaphant of GISTDA to lead the UN STSC in 2026, positioning Thailand as a key mediator in global space governance and debris management.

Thailand has secured a prominent role in global space diplomacy after being appointed to the Chairmanship of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee (STSC) for 2026.

The appointment took place on 2 February at the United Nations in Vienna, marking a significant ascent for the nation within the international space community.

The STSC operates under the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UN COPUOS), the world’s primary forum for establishing the governance and sustainable use of the final frontier.

Dr Pakorn Apaphant, executive director of the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), will serve as the chair.