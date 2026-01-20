Solar storm not expected to affect public health in Thailand: GISTDA

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) is closely monitoring the solar storm as it reaches Earth, saying that although Thailand lies in a low-latitude region, the country is still expected to feel effects from a Level G4 geomagnetic storm (severe geomagnetic storm).
It warned satellite users, navigation systems and aviation operators to watch for possible signal inaccuracies.
GISTDA said that on January 19, at 1.09am, a solar flare erupted from Active Region 4341.
It said the eruption released radiation across multiple wavelengths and also expelled hot material (plasma) and magnetic fields from the Sun in the form of a coronal mass ejection, which is travelling directly towards Earth.
GISTDA added that a coronal hole releasing solar wind from the Sun has contributed to the intensified geomagnetic activity.
Three key impacts to watch in Thailand
GISTDA said the G4 level is not expected to directly endanger the general public, but it may cause technical impacts on space, technology and communications systems as follows:
The Space Weather team will continue to monitor the situation closely and will issue further updates if conditions change.
The general public does not need to panic, as a geomagnetic storm at this level is not expected to affect human health or household electricity supply in Thailand.
However, agencies and operators involved in surveying systems, long-distance radio communications, drones and space technology were advised to monitor updates closely.