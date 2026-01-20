Solar storm not expected to affect public health in Thailand: GISTDA

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) is closely monitoring the solar storm as it reaches Earth, saying that although Thailand lies in a low-latitude region, the country is still expected to feel effects from a Level G4 geomagnetic storm (severe geomagnetic storm).

It warned satellite users, navigation systems and aviation operators to watch for possible signal inaccuracies.

GISTDA said that on January 19, at 1.09am, a solar flare erupted from Active Region 4341.

It said the eruption released radiation across multiple wavelengths and also expelled hot material (plasma) and magnetic fields from the Sun in the form of a coronal mass ejection, which is travelling directly towards Earth.

GISTDA added that a coronal hole releasing solar wind from the Sun has contributed to the intensified geomagnetic activity.