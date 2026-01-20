Thailand: Ta Muen Thom listed as national monument since 1935

Wetang Phuangsup, spokesperson for the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) on the civil service side, said the Anti-Fake News Center Thailand (AFNC) monitored and received reports of suspected misinformation and found a total of 157,644 messages, of which 7,206 required verification.

He said the main source of leads was social listening, which produced 7,206 messages, covering 43 topics requiring verification. Of these, three topics had already been verified by relevant agencies.

Among seven topics that drew the most public attention, he said the breakdown was: three true stories, three false stories, and one misleading story, as follows: