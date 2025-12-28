Joint press centre to close as anti-fake news media centre takes over

The Joint Press Centre on the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation adjusted its briefing format on Sunday, December 28, shifting from routine situation reports to answering questions and addressing public concerns following the signing of the joint statement (JS).

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Defence Ministry, served as moderator.

He said the briefing at the Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Station, or Thai TV 5, would be the final session held under the Joint Press Centre on the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation, as Thailand moves to establish a new media centre under clause 15 of the JS.