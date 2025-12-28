Cambodia thanks China for ceasefire role as emergency aid reaches Phnom Penh

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn held bilateral talks with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Kunming, Yunnan province, on Sunday (December 28), reaffirming what Phnom Penh described as the long-standing unity, enduring friendship and strong foundations of Cambodia–China relations.

Prak Sokhonn said Cambodia highly valued the steady progress in cooperation between the two countries, highlighting close communication at all levels and across a wide range of sectors.