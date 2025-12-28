Cambodia thanks China for ceasefire role as emergency aid reaches Phnom Penh

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn held bilateral talks with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Kunming, Yunnan province, on Sunday (December 28), reaffirming what Phnom Penh described as the long-standing unity, enduring friendship and strong foundations of Cambodia–China relations.
Prak Sokhonn said Cambodia highly valued the steady progress in cooperation between the two countries, highlighting close communication at all levels and across a wide range of sectors.
He also voiced appreciation for China’s “active and constructive” role in supporting a ceasefire in the Cambodia–Thailand border conflict.
He added that continued backing from China, through dialogue, diplomacy and mutual respect, was vital to ensuring full implementation of the ceasefire and to advancing what he called a fair and sustainable peace.
Separately, an Air China Boeing 747 cargo aircraft landed at Techo International Airport in Kandal province at 11am on Sunday.
The flight was reported to have flown direct from Shanghai to Phnom Penh, with Flightradar24 showing “No Destination” for much of the journey until after it touched down.
China later announced it had delivered “emergency humanitarian assistance” to Cambodia to ease hardship among people affected by recent border tensions and clashes.
At the handover ceremony in Phnom Penh, Wang Wenbin, China’s ambassador to Cambodia, co-chaired the event, underscoring Beijing’s support for peace efforts and humanitarian relief in the region.