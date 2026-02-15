'First Love' to Eternal Friendship: Landmark Thai-Chinese Exhibition Opens in Beijing

A rare collection of 219 royal treasures and ancient artefacts goes on display at the Palace Museum to celebrate 50 years of Thai-Chinese diplomacy.

A historic cultural exchange has been etched into the annals of Thai-Chinese history as the "Exhibition of Ten Thousand Auspicious Blessings" officially opened at the Palace Museum in Beijing.

Celebrating 50 years of formal diplomatic relations, the showcase serves as a poignant retrospective of a bond described as "initial love" that has matured over a millennium.

Hosted at the prestigious Wenhua Hall within the Forbidden City, the exhibition features 219 significant artefacts, including 117 national masterpieces from Thailand and 78 rare items from the Chinese archives.

The collection explores the intersection of history, religion, and the shared values of the two nations.

A Millennium of Exchange

Nitaya Kanokmongkol, director of the Office of National Museums, noted that the relationship dates back to the Dvaravati and Srivijaya periods.

These eras aligned with the expansion of the Maritime Silk Road, a trade route that acted as a conduit for Buddhism and regional commerce to flow into what is now modern-day Thailand.

The exhibition is curated into four distinct pillars, ranging from historical development and religious beliefs to rare Royal Court arts and contemporary traditions.

