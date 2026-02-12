Golden Horse Year: Yaowarat Illuminated to Mark 51 Years of Thai-Chinese Ties

Thailand’s tourism agency lights up Bangkok’s Chinatown for the Year of the Golden Horse, celebrating over half a century of diplomacy with a grand festival.

Thailand’s national tourism agency, in partnership with the Chinese Embassy and private sector stakeholders, has officially launched a grand lighting installation in Yaowarat to celebrate the 2026 Lunar New Year.

The event, which commenced on 11 February at the Chalermphrakiat Arch, marks a significant milestone: the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.

This year’s festivities are themed "Ride the Fortune, Share the Future," symbolising a shared path toward prosperity in the Year of the Golden Horse.

The heart of Bangkok's Chinatown has been transformed into a luminous spectacle.

Intricate light tunnels and traditional lanterns now stretch from the Odeon Circle to the Chalerm Buri Intersection.

These displays are scheduled to remain lit for the public every evening from 18:00 to 23:00 until 1 March.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the tourism authority, noted that the collaboration between the Samphanthawong District Office, the Chinese Embassy, and Thai Beverage PLC highlights the enduring bond between the two nations.

"This display is a gesture of joy and prosperity for the Thai-Chinese community as we enter this 51st year of friendship," she said.

The celebrations extend beyond Chinatown. The national tourism agency is also hosting a flagship festival at Siam Paragon from 14–18 February, featuring a special appearance by renowned Chinese artist Zhu Zhengting.

To ensure a nationwide festive atmosphere, the agency is also supporting major events in regional hubs including Hat Yai, Nakhon Sawan, and Suphan Buri.