Follow Lisa Thailand trail to Lampang sky pagodas above mist

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting everyone to experience the magic of Thailand, wowing the world once again.
It’s time to follow in “Lisa’s” footsteps on a trip up north and take in Lampang’s “sky pagodas” at Wat Phra Phutthabat Sutthawat, an Amazing Thailand pin you shouldn’t miss.
It’s become the talk of the town again after TAT released striking images of global soft power icon Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) as part of the “Feel All The Feelings” campaign, showcasing the beauty of Thailand.
One highlight now being shared widely online is the “sky pagodas” at Wat Phra Phutthabat Sutthawat in Lampang, so stunning they look almost unreal.
The place Lisa takes us to is Wat Phra Phutthabat Sutthawat (also known as Wat Phrabat Pu Pha Daeng), located in Chae Hom district, Lampang.
Its standout feature is the sight of small white pagodas perched on a towering limestone peak, surrounded by drifting seas of mist, creating the illusion that the pagodas are floating in the sky.
Beyond Lampang, Lisa also invites everyone to experience new feelings across Thailand.
If you want to create content and follow her trail, save this list.
