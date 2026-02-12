Follow Lisa Thailand trail to Lampang sky pagodas above mist

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting everyone to experience the magic of Thailand, wowing the world once again.

It’s time to follow in “Lisa’s” footsteps on a trip up north and take in Lampang’s “sky pagodas” at Wat Phra Phutthabat Sutthawat, an Amazing Thailand pin you shouldn’t miss.

It’s become the talk of the town again after TAT released striking images of global soft power icon Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) as part of the “Feel All The Feelings” campaign, showcasing the beauty of Thailand.

One highlight now being shared widely online is the “sky pagodas” at Wat Phra Phutthabat Sutthawat in Lampang, so stunning they look almost unreal.