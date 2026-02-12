Follow Lisa Thailand trail to Lampang sky pagodas above mist

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2026

Lisa’s latest travel spotlight has put an otherworldly hilltop temple in Chae Hom district, Lampang, on the must-visit map, famed for its white pagodas rising through rolling seas of cloud.

  • Global icon Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) is promoting Lampang's "sky pagodas" at Wat Phra Phutthabat Sutthawat as part of a new Tourism Authority of Thailand campaign.
  • The location is known for its small white pagodas perched on a towering limestone peak, which often appear to float above a sea of mist.
  • Reaching the pagodas requires a local 4WD transfer due to the steep route, followed by a climb of more than 800 steps.
  • The Lampang site is a key highlight of a larger promotional "trail" encouraging tourists to visit other destinations in Thailand featured by Lisa.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting everyone to experience the magic of Thailand, wowing the world once again.

It’s time to follow in “Lisa’s” footsteps on a trip up north and take in Lampang’s “sky pagodas” at Wat Phra Phutthabat Sutthawat, an Amazing Thailand pin you shouldn’t miss.

Follow Lisa Thailand trail to Lampang sky pagodas above mist

It’s become the talk of the town again after TAT released striking images of global soft power icon Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) as part of the “Feel All The Feelings” campaign, showcasing the beauty of Thailand.

One highlight now being shared widely online is the “sky pagodas” at Wat Phra Phutthabat Sutthawat in Lampang, so stunning they look almost unreal.

Unseen Lampang sky pagodas at Wat Phra Phutthabat Sutthawat, faith above the clouds

The place Lisa takes us to is Wat Phra Phutthabat Sutthawat (also known as Wat Phrabat Pu Pha Daeng), located in Chae Hom district, Lampang.

Its standout feature is the sight of small white pagodas perched on a towering limestone peak, surrounded by drifting seas of mist, creating the illusion that the pagodas are floating in the sky.

Follow Lisa Thailand trail to Lampang sky pagodas above mist

Why go here

  • Unseen-level beauty: a 360-degree view overlooking Chae Hom district.
  • The power of faith: the climb up more than 800 metres of steps (around 30 minutes) is both a mental practice and a test of devotion.
  • Sacred Buddha’s footprint: the temple houses a Buddha’s footprint inscribed on a large stone slab for worshippers to pay respects to.
  • Travel info: you must use a local 4WD/pickup transfer to reach the upper area (service fee 90 baht) due to the steep route. Open daily 7.30am – 4pm.

Follow Lisa Thailand trail to Lampang sky pagodas above mist Follow Lisa Thailand trail to Lampang sky pagodas above mist

Where Lisa goes, we go too Open the travel map for “Feel All The Feelings”

Beyond Lampang, Lisa also invites everyone to experience new feelings across Thailand.

If you want to create content and follow her trail, save this list.

Check in the North: cool air and culture

  • Phu Chi Fa, Chiang Rai: a legendary peak with a breathtaking sea of mist.
  • Wat Chedi Luang, Chiang Mai: step back into Lanna heritage and feel the Yi Peng charm.
  • Wat Phumin, Nan: see the famous “Whisper of Love” mural (Pu Man–Ya Man).
  • Phu Langka, Phayao: soak up misty views wrapped in mountain ranges.
  • Thung Na Sa Pan, Nan: recharge in a village known for some of Thailand’s best air.

Check in for epic nature: waterfalls, sea and flower fields

  • Thi Lo Su Waterfall, Tak: one of Thailand’s most spectacular waterfalls.
  • Wat Phra That Pha Son Kaew, Phetchabun: dramatic Khao Kho views with five seated Buddha images.
  • Talay Bua Daeng (Red Lotus Sea), Udon Thani: take a boat through a romantic sea of pink lotuses.
  • Ko Talu, Rayong: snorkel in clear water close to Bangkok.
  • Samet Nangshe, Phang Nga: a world-class viewpoint over Phang Nga Bay.

Bangkok landmarks you can’t miss

  • Wat Arun Ratchawararam: admire the riverside prang on the Chao Phraya, one of the world’s must-check-in spots.

Follow Lisa Thailand trail to Lampang sky pagodas above mist Follow Lisa Thailand trail to Lampang sky pagodas above mist

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy