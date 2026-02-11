Seeing Pink: Kasetsart’s Iconic ‘Thai Sakura’ Road Prepares for 2026 Peak Bloom

Nakhon Pathom’s romantic Tabebuia Rosea avenue is set for a "Full Bloom" spectacular in late February—the ultimate weekend escape for blossom seekers.

Travellers and photographers are being urged to ready their lenses as Kasetsart University’s Kamphaeng Saen campus prepares for the return of its famous "Pink Forest".

The annual flowering of the Tabebuia Rosea—affectionately known as the "Thai Sakura"—is set to transform the campus into one of the country’s most romantic landmarks just in time for the season of love.

The university’s latest status report, issued on 10 February 2026, confirms that the blossoms along Wattana Sathiersawat Road have begun to peek through.

While the trees are not yet at their "Full Bloom" zenith, the branches are heavily laden with buds, promising a spectacular display for visitors arriving in the coming weeks.

