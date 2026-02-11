Seeing Pink: Kasetsart’s Iconic ‘Thai Sakura’ Road Prepares for 2026 Peak Bloom

Nakhon Pathom’s romantic Tabebuia Rosea avenue is set for a "Full Bloom" spectacular in late February—the ultimate weekend escape for blossom seekers.
Travellers and photographers are being urged to ready their lenses as Kasetsart University’s Kamphaeng Saen campus prepares for the return of its famous "Pink Forest".
The annual flowering of the Tabebuia Rosea—affectionately known as the "Thai Sakura"—is set to transform the campus into one of the country’s most romantic landmarks just in time for the season of love.
The university’s latest status report, issued on 10 February 2026, confirms that the blossoms along Wattana Sathiersawat Road have begun to peek through.
While the trees are not yet at their "Full Bloom" zenith, the branches are heavily laden with buds, promising a spectacular display for visitors arriving in the coming weeks.
The Bloom Forecast: Mark Your Calendars
For those planning a day trip from Bangkok, timing is everything. The university has released an updated forecast to help visitors catch the trees at their most photogenic:
11 February – 2 March: A steady increase in flowering across the campus.
14 February (Valentine’s Day): The official opening ceremony, expected to draw crowds of couples and wedding photographers.
24 – 25 February: The Peak Period. Experts predict these days will offer the "Full Bloom" experience, where the canopy forms a solid tunnel of pastel pink.
As blossom seasons are notoriously fickle and dependent on sudden temperature shifts or rainfall, the university recommends that travellers check for daily "bloom-watch" updates before beginning their journey.
Etiquette in the Enclave
To preserve the delicate beauty of the avenue, the university has issued a plea for "responsible tourism." Visitors are reminded to admire the petals without physical contact.
The campus "code of conduct" is simple: "Look, don’t touch."
Breaking branches or pulling down limbs for the sake of a "selfie" is strictly prohibited to ensure the trees remain healthy for future seasons and for those visiting later in the month.
Travel Essentials
Located just a short drive from the capital, the Kamphaeng Saen campus offers an accessible slice of floral paradise. Whether you are looking for a romantic backdrop or a peaceful weekend stroll, the "Pink Road" remains Thailand’s premier destination for experiencing the fleeting beauty of the Tabebuia season.