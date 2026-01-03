Last call for Thailand’s “sakura” at Phu Lom Lo





Phu Lom Lo is welcoming visitors for the final stretch of the annual bloom of wild Himalayan cherry blossoms — known in Thailand as “Thai sakura” or Dok Nang Phaya Suea Khrong — with viewing expected to continue until mid-January 2026.

Phu Lom Lo is regarded as Thailand’s largest cherry blossom viewing site, with the bloom spread across more than 1,200 rai within Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park, in the tri-province border area of Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Loei. The mountain is part of the western Phetchabun range, located in Kok Sathon subdistrict, Dan Sai district, Loei.





The mountain has two main peaks at 1,365 metres and 1,664 metres, with Pha Datchani described as the highest point. One 360-degree viewpoint sits at about 1,542 metres above sea level, and has become popular for sunrise viewing, often shared under the phrase “dawn at Phu Lom Lo”.

Locals offer different explanations for the name “Phu Lom Lo”. In Kok Sathon (Loei), residents say “phu” means mountain and “lo” means “a lot”, referring to strong winds that blow year-round. Hmong residents in Ban Rong Kla (Phitsanulok) say the name evolved from an older term meaning a mountain where water flows into holes, later becoming “Phu Lom Lo”.

The cherry trees — numbering in the tens of thousands — typically bloom in January each year. The blossoms are usually at full peak around the New Year period, and visitors can view them until mid-January, according to the information provided.



