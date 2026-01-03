New Year road toll hits 171 in four days; Phuket tops crashes, Bangkok records most deaths

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that on January 3, 2026—the fourth day of the New Year road safety campaign—Thailand recorded 187 road accidents, 185 injuries, and 21 deaths.

The leading causes were speeding (35.29%) and drink-driving (21.39%). Motorcycles accounted for the largest share of crashes at 72.94%. Most accidents occurred on straight roads (86.10%), with the highest proportion on Highways Department roads (47.06%), followed by sub-district/village roads (10.16%).

The peak accident period was 3.01pm-6.00pm (26.20%). The age group with the highest number of injuries and deaths was 20-29 (15.53%). The provinces with the most accidents on the day were Prachin Buri and Phatthalung (10 each). Phatthalung recorded the most injuries (12), while Bueng Kan recorded the most deaths (three).

Cumulative figures for the four-day period (December 30, 2025 to January 2, 2026) showed 991 accidents, 956 injuries, and 171 deaths.