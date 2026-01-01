First two days of ‘seven dangerous’ New Year holidays see 86 killed in road accidents

Thailand’s road accident death toll rose to 86 after the first two days of the country’s annual “seven dangerous days” New Year road-safety campaign, authorities said on Thursday.

Teerapat Kachamat, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), told a press conference at the DDPM headquarters that Wednesday, the second day of the seven-day monitoring period, saw 271 accidents, leaving 53 people dead and 262 injured.

Day two figures

According to the DDPM, speeding remained the leading cause of crashes on the second day (40.96%), followed by drink-driving (27.31%).