Thailand launches New Year 2026 road safety command centre nationwide

MONDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2025

Thailand has stepped up road-safety enforcement nationwide for the New Year “seven dangerous days” from December 30, 2025 to January 5, 2026.

  • Thailand has launched a nationwide road safety command centre to reduce accidents during the "seven dangerous days" of the New Year 2026 holiday, from December 30, 2025, to January 5, 2026.
  • The initiative operates under an "area-first" approach, using a central data hub to coordinate with provinces and tailor safety measures to specific local risks.
  • Key enforcement actions include a crackdown by the Royal Thai Police on 10 major traffic offenses, with a particular focus on speeding and drunk driving.
  • Multiple government agencies are coordinating efforts, which include waiving expressway tolls, adding extra public transport services, and ensuring 24-hour emergency medical operations are on standby.

Thailand’s Ministry of Interior and partner agencies on Monday (December 29) opened the New Year 2026 Road Safety Accident Prevention and Reduction Command Centre, stepping up road-safety measures under an “area-first” approach to support safer journeys during the long holiday period.

Deputy Permanent Secretary for Interior Chaiwat Chuenkosum chaired the opening ceremony at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), saying the government led by PM Anutin Charnvirakul had ordered stricter controls for the holiday period, known as the “seven dangerous days”, from December 30, 2025 to January 5, 2026, under the campaign theme: “Drive safely, slow down, reduce accidents.”

Authorities said the operation aims to:

  • Cut the number of crashes, deaths and injuries
  • Strengthen a safety culture, including “don’t drink and drive”
  • Enforce traffic laws more strictly in communities and on main routes
  • Integrate efforts across five core ministries to cover safety in every dimension

Partner agencies outlined coordinated steps, including:

  • Transport Ministry: waiving fees on all expressways and motorways, adding extra train and coach services, and operating 66 additional flights, while tightening checks on drivers’ readiness and coach conditions
  • Royal Thai Police: ramping up enforcement of 10 key traffic offences (often referred to as “10 bitter offences”), with a focus on speed and alcohol checks on all routes
  • Public Health Ministry: running 24-hour emergency medical operations, linking hospitals at every level to speed up responses after accidents
  • DDPM: applying an “Area Approach, coordinating with all provincial governors via the e-Report system to identify and fix risk points daily

Thailand launches New Year 2026 road safety command centre nationwide DDPM Director-General Theerapat Kachamat said the DDPM centre would serve as the key data hub linking provincial and local operations, allowing measures to be adjusted to real conditions in each area.

He urged motorists to travel with care, avoid complacency and show consideration to other road users, so the New Year 2026 can be a genuinely happy holiday for everyone.

