Thailand launches New Year 2026 road safety command centre nationwide

Thailand’s Ministry of Interior and partner agencies on Monday (December 29) opened the New Year 2026 Road Safety Accident Prevention and Reduction Command Centre, stepping up road-safety measures under an “area-first” approach to support safer journeys during the long holiday period.

Deputy Permanent Secretary for Interior Chaiwat Chuenkosum chaired the opening ceremony at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), saying the government led by PM Anutin Charnvirakul had ordered stricter controls for the holiday period, known as the “seven dangerous days”, from December 30, 2025 to January 5, 2026, under the campaign theme: “Drive safely, slow down, reduce accidents.”