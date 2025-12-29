Thailand, Cambodia and China hold trilateral talks after ceasefire agreement

MONDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2025

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow met Cambodia’s Prak Sokhonn and China’s Wang Yi to discuss de-escalation, mine clearance and other post-ceasefire steps to improve border safety.

  • Foreign ministers from Thailand, Cambodia, and China held a trilateral meeting to discuss developments following a recent ceasefire agreement between the two Southeast Asian nations.
  • China reaffirmed its role as a facilitator for peace talks, offering a channel for discussion while respecting the principle of non-interference.
  • Thailand and Cambodia agreed to discuss practical de-escalation measures, including landmine clearance, the withdrawal of heavy weapons, and the return of personnel to restore normalcy.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow joined a trilateral meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to exchange views on the latest developments in the Thai–Cambodian situation following the ceasefire agreement on Monday (December 29).

Thailand and Cambodia thanked China for its continued role and understanding in supporting efforts to ease tensions.

Thailand, Cambodia and China hold trilateral talks after ceasefire agreement

China reaffirmed its respect for the principle of non-interference, while stating it wished to provide a channel for both sides to hold discussions aimed at achieving sustainable peace.

Thailand said it wanted relations to move forward gradually and step by step after the ceasefire.

It stressed that it has consistently chosen the path of peace and wants to build trust between the two governments and their peoples.

After the 72-hour ceasefire, Thailand said it would consider returning 18 soldiers to Cambodia and asked Cambodia to facilitate the return of Thai nationals in border areas.

The two sides also agreed to discuss practical measures, including de-escalation, landmine clearance, the withdrawal of heavy weapons and a crackdown on scam operations, to restore safety so people on both sides can return to normal life.

Thailand, Cambodia and China hold trilateral talks after ceasefire agreement

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy