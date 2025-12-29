Thailand, Cambodia and China hold trilateral talks after ceasefire agreement

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow joined a trilateral meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to exchange views on the latest developments in the Thai–Cambodian situation following the ceasefire agreement on Monday (December 29).
Thailand and Cambodia thanked China for its continued role and understanding in supporting efforts to ease tensions.
China reaffirmed its respect for the principle of non-interference, while stating it wished to provide a channel for both sides to hold discussions aimed at achieving sustainable peace.
Thailand said it wanted relations to move forward gradually and step by step after the ceasefire.
It stressed that it has consistently chosen the path of peace and wants to build trust between the two governments and their peoples.
After the 72-hour ceasefire, Thailand said it would consider returning 18 soldiers to Cambodia and asked Cambodia to facilitate the return of Thai nationals in border areas.
The two sides also agreed to discuss practical measures, including de-escalation, landmine clearance, the withdrawal of heavy weapons and a crackdown on scam operations, to restore safety so people on both sides can return to normal life.