Thailand keeps 24/7 border watch after ceasefire

On December 29, 2025, Air Marshal Praphat Sonjaidee, director of the Joint Press Centre on the Thailand–Cambodia border situation, reiterated Thailand’s position on the ceasefire measures amid the circulation of statements and messages from the Cambodian side in recent days. He said Thailand’s government and armed forces are acting with responsibility, caution and in line with international standards.

Thailand’s top priorities are protecting public safety, defending national sovereignty and reducing losses on all sides. He confirmed that Thailand entered the ceasefire “immediately at current positions”, with effect from December 27, 2025, as part of efforts to ease border tensions.

However, he stressed that the ceasefire does not affect Thailand’s rights, sovereignty or position on boundary issues, and does not constitute acceptance of any change in facts on the ground. He said Thai forces remain deployed, on alert and closely monitoring the situation 24 hours a day, and will act under international law and agreed mechanisms if there is any ceasefire violation or any act affecting national security.