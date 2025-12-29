Thailand keeps 24/7 border watch after ceasefire

On December 29, 2025, Air Marshal Praphat Sonjaidee, director of the Joint Press Centre on the Thailand–Cambodia border situation, reiterated Thailand’s position on the ceasefire measures amid the circulation of statements and messages from the Cambodian side in recent days. He said Thailand’s government and armed forces are acting with responsibility, caution and in line with international standards.
Thailand’s top priorities are protecting public safety, defending national sovereignty and reducing losses on all sides. He confirmed that Thailand entered the ceasefire “immediately at current positions”, with effect from December 27, 2025, as part of efforts to ease border tensions.
However, he stressed that the ceasefire does not affect Thailand’s rights, sovereignty or position on boundary issues, and does not constitute acceptance of any change in facts on the ground. He said Thai forces remain deployed, on alert and closely monitoring the situation 24 hours a day, and will act under international law and agreed mechanisms if there is any ceasefire violation or any act affecting national security.
Air Marshal Praphat said Thailand bases its actions on facts, evidence and internationally recognised verification mechanisms, and supports the agreed frameworks to ensure the ceasefire is implemented in good faith, transparently, and leads to a genuine reduction in tensions.
He thanked the Thai public for following developments with concern and maturity, and said Thailand will communicate information carefully, continuously and straightforwardly to ensure the public receives accurate information—while maintaining confidence internationally and safeguarding national security.
He said Thailand will pursue negotiations, the ceasefire and national defence in a balanced manner to achieve sustainable peace without diminishing national dignity and sovereignty.
Air Marshal Praphat also addressed statements by Cambodian leaders to prevent misunderstanding. He said Cambodia’s claim that it had been attacked would not harm Thailand’s image, because Thailand does not compete through rhetoric or accusations, but relies on facts, evidence, internationally accepted verification mechanisms, and existing joint documents and cooperation frameworks.
Regarding Cambodia’s assertion that the ceasefire does not affect the boundary line, Praphat said Thailand holds the same position under the principle of “without prejudice”. He said the ceasefire does not affect Thailand’s rights, sovereignty or stance on boundary issues, and Thailand will continue to allow agreed technical mechanisms—such as the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC)—to proceed, without allowing the ceasefire to be used as a tool to change facts on the ground.
He urged the public to follow information from official state documents and verifiable sources to prevent confusion, misunderstanding and distortion in the current situation.