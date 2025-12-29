FM calls on China to back a lasting ceasefire and discourage renewed conflict

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has travelled to Yunnan, China, at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Communist Party of China’s Politburo, director of the Party’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and China’s foreign minister, for bilateral talks on the latest Thailand–Cambodia border developments following the ceasefire agreement.

Sihasak is also preparing to join a three-party meeting with Cambodia and China on December 28–29, 2025, with Cambodia’s delegation led by Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Ahead of the talks, Sihasak held preparatory meetings with the Thai delegation, including representatives from the Defence Ministry.

Sihasak said the Yunnan meetings come after China previously sent a special envoy to visit both Thailand and Cambodia. He said Thailand’s purpose in meeting China this time is to stress that Beijing should support a sustainable ceasefire and send a signal to Cambodia that it should not revive or attempt to create any further conflict. He said the talks followed the conclusion of the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, and that Thailand does not view China merely as a mediator, but wants Beijing to play a constructive role in ensuring a durable ceasefire—particularly by conveying such a message to Cambodia.

He said a key principle of the ceasefire is that Thailand and Cambodia should resolve the issue directly between themselves. Thailand wants China to listen to Thailand’s position and support what Thailand and Cambodia have discussed, he said, adding that Thailand is determined in what it is doing and will not act under pressure from others.