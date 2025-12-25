Anutin says Sihasak named Bhumjaithai’s second PM pick as contingency plan

“He is well suited to the role. If, in the future, anything happens that prevents me from continuing in office, the party believes that if Sihasak steps in to take over, nothing will be disrupted and there will be no obstacles to carrying on the work. If we have the chance to govern the country, we must plan ahead—we cannot think only in ideal terms—so continuity is maintained to the greatest extent possible, whatever happens.”

Other outsiders not ready for politics, he says

Anutin said he had brought in three outsiders to help run the country: Sihasak, caretaker Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, and caretaker Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun. He said he was impressed by the performance of all three.

However, he said Ekniti and Suphajee were not ready to enter politics fully beyond temporarily assisting in cabinet work, and he therefore did not invite them to become the party’s prime ministerial candidates.

Denies he forced Sihasak into the race

Anutin denied speculation that he had pressured Sihasak to enter the election race as the party’s second PM candidate.

“He’s a grown-up. So how could I force him?” he said.

The speculation, he said, stemmed largely from commentary by a Channel 9 TV anchor, who suggested Anutin had made Sihasak swap a suit jacket for a blazer vest bearing the party logo during Wednesday’s press conference.

Anutin criticised the anchor for what he called an analysis based purely on imagination, saying Sihasak saw party members wearing the vest at the press conference and volunteered to change into it himself.

He added that Sihasak had also applied for Bhumjaithai membership, insisting he had not forced him to run as a PM candidate.

Pressed repeatedly on when Sihasak agreed to be nominated, Anutin declined to answer directly.

“Sometimes people at this level communicate almost by instinct,” he said.

He added that the party’s future would ultimately depend on voters’ decision in the February 8, 2026 election.

