Japan Govt's Debt Rises to Record 1,342 T. Yen in 2025

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2026
Jiji Press

The Japanese government's total debt as of the end of December 2025 rose by 8,580.6 billion yen from three months before to a record 1,342,172 billion yen, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday (February 10).

Of the total balance, general government bonds stood at 1,094,487.4 billion yen, up 6,270.5 billion yen.

Borrowings increased by 2,957 billion yen to 44,132.8 billion yen, while financing bills, designed to cover temporary funding needs, decreased by 99.8 billion yen to 100,399.6 billion yen.

Under the fiscal 2026 draft state budget, which is set to be deliberated in a special session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, seen to be convened on February 18, the amount of new government bonds is slated to reach 29,584 billion yen, up from 28,647.1 billion yen under the fiscal 2025 initial budget.

Amid rising interest rates, debt-servicing costs, mainly comprising government bond redemptions and bond interest payments, are planned to hit a record high of 31,275.8 billion yen.

