Japan Govt's Debt Rises to Record 1,342 T. Yen in 2025

Under the fiscal 2026 draft state budget, which is set to be deliberated in a special session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, seen to be convened on February 18, the amount of new government bonds is slated to reach 29,584 billion yen, up from 28,647.1 billion yen under the fiscal 2025 initial budget.

Amid rising interest rates, debt-servicing costs, mainly comprising government bond redemptions and bond interest payments, are planned to hit a record high of 31,275.8 billion yen.

