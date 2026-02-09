TEPCO's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Reactor Back Online

If things go smoothly, the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa unit will be the first TEPCO reactor to operate commercially since the 2011 triple meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

The reactor reached criticality at 3:20 pm, TEPCO said.

The operator will then gradually raise the reactor's inner pressure so it can begin producing and transmitting electricity on February 16.

Thereafter, the running-in operation will be suspended on February 20 or later for facility inspections.

The company expects the Nuclear Regulation Authority to give the nod to the reactor's commercial operation in the wake of a final check slated for March 18.