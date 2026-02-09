Japan's 'Iron Lady' Takaichi forges stunning election win

Projections showed Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) winning up to 328 of the 465 seats in the lower house.

The party surpassed the 233-seat threshold for a majority within two hours of polls closing, putting it on course for one of its strongest results.

Together with coalition partner Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, the bloc was set for a two-thirds supermajority.

That would help Takaichi advance legislation, including the ability to override the upper chamber, which the coalition does not control.

“This election involved major policy shifts, particularly a major shift in economic and fiscal policy, as well as strengthening security policy,” Takaichi said in a television interview as results came in.

“These are policies that have drawn a great deal of opposition ... If we have received the public’s support, then we truly must tackle these issues with all our strength.”

Takaichi, 64, called the rare winter snap election to capitalise on strong approval ratings after she took over the long-ruling LDP late last year.

Voters have been drawn to her direct, hardworking image, while her nationalist stance and focus on security have strained ties with China.

Her pledge of tax cuts has also alarmed investors.