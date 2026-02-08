Thai Sculptors Secure Fifth Place at Sapporo Snow Festival with 'Heart of Nature' Tribute

Team Thailand wins acclaim in Hokkaido, using a Hornbill-themed masterpiece to showcase the biodiversity of Khao Yai at the 76th Sapporo Snow Festival.

The Thai national snow carving team has once again made its mark on the global stage, securing fifth place at the prestigious 76th Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan.

Competing against world-class artists in Hokkaido’s sub-zero temperatures, the three-member Thai team captivated judges and spectators alike with their intricate sculpture titled "The Heart of Nature" (Great Hornbill: From Mother’s Beak to Baby’s Heart).

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirmed the results on Saturday, noting that the piece served as a poignant symbol of true love and family devotion.

By featuring the Great Hornbill—a bird renowned for its lifelong loyalty to its mate—the artists also highlighted the ecological richness of Thailand’s UNESCO World Heritage site, Khao Yai National Park.