Thai ice-sculptors claim silver at prestigious Sapporo contest

A Thai ice-sculpting team has secured second place at the 49th International Snow Sculpture Contest in Sapporo, with their masterful depiction of the nation's renowned Songkran festival.
The team's creation, entitled "The World Water Festival", features a mother and baby elephant caught in a moment of playful interaction, symbolising the familial bonds celebrated during Thailand's traditional New Year festivities.
The piece was unveiled during the contest, which ran from 3-7 February.
Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool praised the achievement, noting that the competition serves as a vital platform for showcasing Thai cultural heritage. The timing coincides with the launch of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign.
"This sculpture beautifully captures the essence of Songkran," said Nithee Seeprae, TAT deputy governor for marketing communications. "The festival, recognised by UNESCO as cultural heritage, represents the perfect blend of tradition and celebration that draws millions to Thailand each April.”
The Thai team, comprising Kusol Bunkobsongserm, Kritsana Wongtes, and Amnauysak Srisuk, has established itself as a powerhouse in the competition's history. Since their debut in 1991, Thai sculptors have garnered nine gold medals, including an unprecedented streak of achievements between 2008 and 2023.
This year's entry aimed to promote Songkran's elevation to global recognition, supporting TAT's broader strategy to position the water festival among the world's top 10 cultural celebrations. The sculpture attracted considerable attention from the festival's estimated 2 million visitors, with organisers distributing commemorative elephant keychains to encourage social media engagement.
The team's participation was backed by Supersports (CRC Sports) and Columbia, who provided essential winter gear for the sculptors working in Sapporo's challenging conditions.
Mongolia clinched the top spot in this year's competition, with Thailand's second-place finish adding to their impressive legacy in the event.
The annual contest forms a cornerstone of the Sapporo Snow Festival, which has become one of Japan's most celebrated winter attractions.