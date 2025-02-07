Thai ice-sculptors claim silver at prestigious Sapporo contest

A Thai ice-sculpting team has secured second place at the 49th International Snow Sculpture Contest in Sapporo, with their masterful depiction of the nation's renowned Songkran festival.

The team's creation, entitled "The World Water Festival", features a mother and baby elephant caught in a moment of playful interaction, symbolising the familial bonds celebrated during Thailand's traditional New Year festivities.

The piece was unveiled during the contest, which ran from 3-7 February.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool praised the achievement, noting that the competition serves as a vital platform for showcasing Thai cultural heritage. The timing coincides with the launch of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign.

