Bhu Bhirom at Singha Park wins Thai SELECT 2-Star for Northern Thai cuisine

Bhu Bhirom, a contemporary Northern Thai restaurant at Singha Park in Chiang Rai, has been awarded the prestigious Thai SELECT 2-Star rating for 2025 by the Ministry of Commerce.
This award recognises the restaurant’s commitment to quality, offering a unique blend of traditional Northern Thai flavours with a modern twist, along with exceptional service and a welcoming atmosphere.
It plays a significant role in promoting Northern Thai cuisine as a soft power of Chiang Rai, with only 30 restaurants out of over 425 nationwide receiving this honour.
Bhu Bhirom stands out for its innovative approach to 'northern contemporary cuisine' and 'authentic Thai classics,' with each dish reflecting the heritage and distinct flavours of the Lanna region and Chiang Rai.
The restaurant carefully selects fresh, high-quality ingredients, sourced from Singha Park’s own farms and local highland farmers. These include native vegetables, shiitake mushrooms, wild mushrooms, and tender tea buds—all meticulously handled to ensure freshness, cleanliness, and safety.
The restaurant prides itself on delivering excellent customer service, with every detail attended to with care.
"What sets Bhu Bhirom apart is the dedication to blending Northern dishes with contemporary Thai kitchen techniques, placing great emphasis on high-quality ingredients to authentically reflect local flavours," Chaiyapat Chaturongkul, Deputy Managing Director of Singha Park Chiang Rai, commented.
He also noted that the restaurant’s location amidst the natural beauty of Singha Park, surrounded by lush green tea plantations, adds to the experience, further enhanced by exceptional service from the staff.
Receiving the Thai SELECT 2-Star award is a proud achievement that reaffirms Bhu Bhirom's national reputation for quality, he added.
The Thai SELECT Award 2025 ceremony, marking its 8th year, was hosted by the Ministry of Commerce. The Thai SELECT award plays a vital role in promoting Thai soft power and raising its international profile.
Bhu Bhirom, by showcasing contemporary Northern Thai cuisine, exemplifies the integration of local Lanna charm with international standards. This success highlights Chiang Rai’s emergence as a culinary destination, attracting both domestic and international tourists keen to experience world-class Thai food.