Bhu Bhirom at Singha Park wins Thai SELECT 2-Star for Northern Thai cuisine

Bhu Bhirom, a contemporary Northern Thai restaurant at Singha Park in Chiang Rai, has been awarded the prestigious Thai SELECT 2-Star rating for 2025 by the Ministry of Commerce.

This award recognises the restaurant’s commitment to quality, offering a unique blend of traditional Northern Thai flavours with a modern twist, along with exceptional service and a welcoming atmosphere.

It plays a significant role in promoting Northern Thai cuisine as a soft power of Chiang Rai, with only 30 restaurants out of over 425 nationwide receiving this honour.

Bhu Bhirom stands out for its innovative approach to 'northern contemporary cuisine' and 'authentic Thai classics,' with each dish reflecting the heritage and distinct flavours of the Lanna region and Chiang Rai.

The restaurant carefully selects fresh, high-quality ingredients, sourced from Singha Park’s own farms and local highland farmers. These include native vegetables, shiitake mushrooms, wild mushrooms, and tender tea buds—all meticulously handled to ensure freshness, cleanliness, and safety.

The restaurant prides itself on delivering excellent customer service, with every detail attended to with care.