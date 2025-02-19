Singha forms partnership with ONE Championship, further strengthening a global brand with viewership in 195 countries

Singha is proud to become an official sponsor of ONE Championship, a sports programme that showcases various forms of martial arts such as Muay Thai, mixed martial arts (MMA), kickboxing, and many others.

ONE Championship’s popularity has continued to soar, making it among the world’s five most profitable sports programmes, with high engagement and total viewership in the billions. In Thailand, ONE Championship is the leader in terms of viewership. Its live broadcast on Channel 7HD has the highest views during the super prime time hours, with an average viewership of 13.6 million people per day.

Previously, Singha was among the first beverage brands in Thailand to support F1, leading to following sports marketing deals with world-class partners including Infiniti Red Bull Racing, Scuderia Ferrari, Alfa Romeo F1 Team, and Stake F1 Team KICK Saubar.

Singha also maintains partnerships with several major world-class sports events such as the English Premier League, Chelsea, Manchester United, the MotoGP, and the world's oldest golf tournament, The Open.

Singha’s official partnership with ONE Championship debuted in January at the ONE170, the first programme of the year in Thailand, which saw fighting stars "Tawanchai VS Superbon" sparring at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.