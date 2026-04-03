Women of The Nation | Dr. Uracha Ruktanonchai: Building Belief in Women in Science

As a leader driving Thailand’s advancement in nanotechnology, Dr. Uracha embodies the very mission of the initiative: empowering women scientists and making their contributions visible on a global stage.

NANOTEC’s mission is to build, support, and promote the benefits of nanotechnology while expanding its impact across Thai society. Through her leadership and through platforms like For Women in Science. Her work goes beyond research, it builds belief, visibility, and opportunity.

In a field where women remain underrepresented and often unseen, especially in Thai society, recognition like this does more than celebrate achievement. It creates role models. It challenges perceptions. It opens doors. Because empowering women in science is not just about honoring excellence.

It’s about ensuring the next generation knows they belong in laboratories, in leadership, in shaping the future, and in fully embracing who they are.