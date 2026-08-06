DLT suspends three agency accounts after vehicle data leak

Thailand’s Department of Land Transport (DLT) has temporarily suspended user accounts belonging to three government bodies after suspicious IP addresses were found conducting unusual searches of vehicle registration records.





The accounts were linked to the municipal enforcement unit of the Bangkok Noi District Office, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) and the Surasee Force.

DLT director-general Sorapong Paitoonphong said the action followed an announcement by Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat on the leak and the detection of abnormal searches originating from the three accounts.

The Transport Ministry ordered the accounts to be suspended temporarily and asked cyber police to investigate searches involving prominent individuals.

All agencies connected to the DLT’s databases through its e-Service system have also been instructed to reset their passwords to limit further damage.