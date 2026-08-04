Thai cyber team probes alleged leak of vehicle registration data

Expert claims data leak may date back at least five years

Thanarat Kuawattanaphan, CEO of DomeCloud, separately claimed that personal data held by the Interior Ministry had also been exposed. According to Thanarat, the affected records included information linked to Anutin in his capacity as interior minister, as well as two deputy interior ministers.

He alleged that records relating to senior ministry officials had also been exposed, including those of the permanent secretary, deputy permanent secretaries, the director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration and deputy director-generals.

Thanarat claimed that the exposed files contained personal information and photographs taken from national identity cards.

He noted that the people whose records had allegedly been exposed included personal data controllers, officials responsible for supervising compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), and individuals able to influence government policy.

“If they are victims themselves and the PDPA still cannot be enforced, there is little hope for the country,” he wrote.

Thanarat also questioned what proactive action the PDPC Eagle Eye unit had taken, arguing that a lack of visible enforcement following a leak of this scale would undermine the unit’s purpose and waste public money.

“The PDPA must carry weight and be enforced consistently,” he wrote, adding that there were grounds to believe the information had been leaking for at least five years, leaving it open to extensive misuse by fraudsters.

Thanarat expressed hope that the secretary-general of the Personal Data Protection Committee would not be as lenient as he believed the authorities had been in previous cases.

He warned that the exposed information could be edited to create fabricated copies of identity cards because the records contained 13-digit identification numbers, full names, dates of birth, registered addresses and identity-card photographs.

Other details could then be added without proper verification, potentially allowing the documents to be misused in subsequent transactions, he claimed.