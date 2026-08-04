True Corporation Posts Sixth Straight Quarterly Profit and Approves THB 5.2bn Dividend

The Thai telecom-tech giant reports a 6.6 billion baht net profit in Q2 2026, driven by mobile growth, AI integration, and a 13.5% EBITDA jump.

True Corporation Public Company Limited has posted its sixth consecutive quarter of profitability, delivering a net profit after tax of 6.6 billion baht ($198 million) for the second quarter of 2026.

The performance reflects a 3.2-fold increase year-on-year, underpinned by service revenue recovery, mobile subscriber expansion, and strict fiscal discipline amidst broader macroeconomic headwinds.

Following the solid performance, the company's Board of Directors approved an interim dividend payout of 5.2 billion baht ($156 million) for Q2 2026, representing a payout ratio of 79% and a dividend per share (DPS) of 0.15 baht.

Strong Operating Momentum and AI Integration

Service revenue excluding interconnection charges (IC) reached THB 41.4 billion ($1.24 billion) for the quarter, up 0.8% year-on-year and 0.8% sequentially. Adjusted for lower domestic roaming revenues, underlying service revenue rose 1.1% year-on-year.

Group Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke attributed the growth to localised commercial execution, network modernisation, and the deployment of artificial intelligence across customer services and network operations.