Japan and Mexico advance ties through economic dialogue and task force

Japan and Mexico plan to use two new mechanisms to strengthen their relationship: a high-level economic dialogue and a bureau-chief-level task force with a long-term remit.
The decisions emerged from talks in Mexico on Monday (August 3) between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Roberto Velasco.
Both sides are seeking to convene the dialogue’s inaugural meeting by the end of March 2027.
Economic security is expected to feature in the discussions.
The two governments also intend to expand cooperation on energy matters, including crude oil.
Looking towards the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2028, Velasco expressed Mexico’s desire to build closer ties with Japan.
Motegi likewise conveyed his hope that the bilateral relationship could be taken to a new level.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]