Japan and Mexico advance ties through economic dialogue and task force

TUESDAY, AUGUST 04, 2026
|Jiji Press
Japan and Mexico advance ties through economic dialogue and task force

Senior officials will pursue economic security and energy cooperation as both governments prepare to mark 140 years of diplomatic relations in 2028.

  • Japan and Mexico will establish a high-level economic dialogue and a new task force to strengthen their relationship.
  • The inaugural meeting for the economic dialogue is planned to be held by the end of March 2027.
  • Discussions are expected to focus on economic security and expanded cooperation on energy matters, including crude oil.
  • The initiatives aim to elevate the bilateral relationship ahead of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2028.

Japan and Mexico plan to use two new mechanisms to strengthen their relationship: a high-level economic dialogue and a bureau-chief-level task force with a long-term remit.

The decisions emerged from talks in Mexico on Monday (August 3) between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Roberto Velasco.

Both sides are seeking to convene the dialogue’s inaugural meeting by the end of March 2027.

Economic security is expected to feature in the discussions.

The two governments also intend to expand cooperation on energy matters, including crude oil.

Looking towards the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2028, Velasco expressed Mexico’s desire to build closer ties with Japan.

Motegi likewise conveyed his hope that the bilateral relationship could be taken to a new level.

Japan and Mexico advance ties through economic dialogue and task force

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press

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