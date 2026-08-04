Heavy rain and rough seas forecast in Thailand for August 6-9

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued Warning No. 2 (144/2569) at 5pm on Tuesday (August 4), forecasting heavy to very heavy rain across parts of Thailand and rough seas in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand from August 6-9.

Rainfall is expected to increase across the North, Northeast and East, with heavy to very heavy downpours in some areas. Parts of the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as the South, are also likely to experience heavy rain.

The conditions are being driven by a monsoon trough passing over the upper North and upper Northeast, combined with a strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

The department urged residents to remain alert for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, particularly on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.