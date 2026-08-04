Heavy rain and rough seas forecast in Thailand for August 6-9

TUESDAY, AUGUST 04, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Heavy rain and rough seas forecast in Thailand for August 6-9

The Thai Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain, flash floods and waves of up to four metres from August 6-9, with Bangkok at risk and small boats advised to remain ashore.

  • Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast for most regions of Thailand from August 6-9 due to monsoon activity.
  • Rough seas are expected in the upper Andaman Sea, with waves reaching 2-4 meters, and in the upper Gulf of Thailand, with waves of 2-3 meters.
  • Residents are warned of potential flash floods and forest run-off, especially in low-lying areas and on foothill slopes.
  • An advisory has been issued for small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf to remain ashore during the forecast period.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued Warning No. 2 (144/2569) at 5pm on Tuesday (August 4), forecasting heavy to very heavy rain across parts of Thailand and rough seas in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand from August 6-9.

Rainfall is expected to increase across the North, Northeast and East, with heavy to very heavy downpours in some areas. Parts of the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as the South, are also likely to experience heavy rain.

The conditions are being driven by a monsoon trough passing over the upper North and upper Northeast, combined with a strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

The department urged residents to remain alert for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, particularly on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.

Four-metre waves forecast in upper Andaman Sea

Strong winds are also expected over the upper Andaman Sea, where waves are forecast to reach 2-4 metres and exceed three metres in areas affected by thunderstorms.

In the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach 2-3 metres and rise above three metres during thunderstorms.

Mariners in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf are advised to remain ashore from August 6-9.

The public was also advised to plan daily activities and travel carefully during the affected period and to follow official weather announcements.

Heavy rain and rough seas forecast in Thailand for August 6-9

TMD forecast for Thailand from 6pm today to 6pm tomorrow

  • North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 23-27 °C. Maximum temperature 31-36 °C.
     
  • Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain rain in Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani. Isolated very heavy rain in Bueng Kan and Nakhon Phanom. Minimum temperature 23-27 °C. Maximum temperature 29-34 °C.
     
  • Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C. Maximum temperature 34-37 °C.
     
  • East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 31-35 °C. 
     
  • South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-36 °C. 
     
  • South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
     
  • Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 26-28 °C. Maximum temperature 33-36 °C.

 

The Nation Editorial Team

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy