Heavy rain and rough seas forecast across Thailand

Thailand is forecast to experience heavy rain in several regions on August 4, with very heavy downpours expected in parts of the East as the south-westerly monsoon strengthens.
The Thai Meteorological Department warned that accumulated rainfall could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in low-lying areas and on hillsides near waterways.
Bangkok and surrounding provinces have a 60% chance of thunderstorms, mainly from the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will range from 26-28C in the morning to highs of 33-36C.
A monsoon trough extends across the upper North and northern Laos into a low-pressure area over the coast of northern Vietnam. The moderate south-westerly monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is also becoming stronger.
The East has a 60% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain expected in Prachin Buri, Rayong and Chanthaburi.
Very heavy rain is forecast in Nakhon Nayok and Trat.
Temperatures will range from 23-28C to highs of 32-35C. South-westerly winds will reach 20-35 kilometres per hour, with waves of about two metres and above two metres during thunderstorms.
The North also has a 60% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain forecast in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Lamphun, Phayao, Nan, Tak and Uttaradit.
Temperatures will range from 23-27C to highs of 31-36C, with south-westerly winds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.
The Northeast has a 60% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan and Ubon Ratchathani.
Temperatures will range from 23-26C to highs of 29-35C, with south-westerly winds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.
The Central region has a 40% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain expected in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
Temperatures will range from 24-26C to highs of 34-37C, with south-westerly winds of 10-25 kilometres per hour.
The southern east coast has a 60% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
Temperatures will range from 23-26C to highs of 33-36C. South-westerly winds will reach 15-35 kilometres per hour.
Waves will be about one metre, rising to one to two metres offshore and above two metres during thunderstorms.
The southern west coast also has a 60% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Trang and Satun.
Temperatures will range from 23-26C to highs of 32-35C.
From Phang Nga northwards, south-westerly winds will reach 20-40 kilometres per hour, with waves of two to three metres and above three metres during thunderstorms.
From Phuket southwards, winds will reach 20-35 kilometres per hour. Waves will be about two metres and above two metres during thunderstorms.
Winds and waves are strengthening in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
The upper Andaman Sea will have waves of two to three metres, rising above three metres during thunderstorms.
The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will have waves of about two metres, with higher waves in stormy areas.
All vessels have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.