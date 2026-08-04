Heavy rain and rough seas forecast across Thailand

Thailand is forecast to experience heavy rain in several regions on August 4, with very heavy downpours expected in parts of the East as the south-westerly monsoon strengthens.

The Thai Meteorological Department warned that accumulated rainfall could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in low-lying areas and on hillsides near waterways.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces have a 60% chance of thunderstorms, mainly from the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will range from 26-28C in the morning to highs of 33-36C.

A monsoon trough extends across the upper North and northern Laos into a low-pressure area over the coast of northern Vietnam. The moderate south-westerly monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is also becoming stronger.





Very heavy rain forecast in eastern provinces

The East has a 60% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain expected in Prachin Buri, Rayong and Chanthaburi.

Very heavy rain is forecast in Nakhon Nayok and Trat.

Temperatures will range from 23-28C to highs of 32-35C. South-westerly winds will reach 20-35 kilometres per hour, with waves of about two metres and above two metres during thunderstorms.

The North also has a 60% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain forecast in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Lamphun, Phayao, Nan, Tak and Uttaradit.