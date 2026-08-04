Oil falls sharply as Trump cancels Iran strikes, but Tehran denies talks

Global oil prices fell sharply after US President Donald Trump said he had cancelled planned attacks on Iran and claimed talks were under way, raising hopes that tensions in the Middle East could ease and the Strait of Hormuz may reopen more fully.

However, Iran denied that negotiations with the United States were taking place or scheduled, leaving markets to balance optimism over a possible diplomatic opening against continuing uncertainty over the five-month conflict.

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery fell US$4.33, or 5.11%, to close at US$80.34 per barrel on Monday, while Brent crude for October delivery dropped US$4.16, or 4.73%, to US$83.77 per barrel, according to Thansettakij.

The decline came after Trump said he had decided to cancel what he described as “massive attacks” on Iran after requests from Iran and several Middle Eastern countries for Washington to delay military action. Thansettakij reported that the move followed claims that an agreement in principle had been reached, including the full and immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.

Reuters, however, reported a more uncertain picture. Trump told reporters at the White House that talks with Iran were “going on right now” and called the moment a “last chance” for Tehran to sign what he described as a good document to end the war.