US launches further strikes on Iran amid regional military action

Military action spanning Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt widened the five-month Middle East conflict on Wednesday (July 29), with the United States beginning another round of strikes on Iran.

US Central Command announced that US forces had begun launching strikes against Iran at 8pm ET, equivalent to 0000 GMT. It added, “The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on U.S. forces based in the Middle East.”

President Donald Trump had earlier promised retaliation after Iran fired on US troops. “So it's our turn,” he told reporters at the White House, pledging to “hit them very hard” while reiterating that Washington would continue pursuing a peace deal with Tehran.

Iran confirmed overnight that it had fired on US bases in Jordan and at ships in the Strait of Hormuz. It also rejected an Omani proposal for joint management of the strait, a critical global shipping route for oil and gas.

The Revolutionary Guards said they had launched several ballistic missiles at US military installations in Jordan and struck three tankers attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz along an unauthorised route.

Jordan's military reported shooting down five Iranian missiles. Hours before the attacks in Iraq, the US military said its air defences had prevented a surprise Iranian attack on American troops in the region.

US bases in Jordan have recently become primary Iranian targets. Three US service members were killed there this month in the heaviest US losses since March.