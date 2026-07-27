Iranian official links attack suspension to pause in US strikes

Sunday marked the second consecutive day without reported attacks by either Washington or Tehran.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on July 26 that Iran would continue to hold fire only if the United States did likewise.

Speaking anonymously, the official called Tehran’s policy “attack for attack” and said Washington had already received that message.

The lull followed 13 nights of escalating US air strikes.

The Pentagon suspended the campaign late on Friday, while Iran stopped the strikes it had launched against neighbouring countries hosting US bases after each night of American bombing.

Trump’s decision followed warnings from advisers that the sets of targets selected in advance were largely exhausted and that continued operations could deplete the US arsenal.

An anonymous US official said General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, privately warned Trump that large-scale combat could resume but would put munitions stocks at risk, including air-defence interceptors used in the Middle East.