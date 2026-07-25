Thai Exports to US Face 12.5% Tariff Hurdle in Second Half of 2026

Rising demand for AI and electronics is expected to offset new US Section 301 tariffs on rubber and food, keeping growth above 20 per cent.

Thailand’s exports to the United States expanded by a remarkable 44.3 per cent in the first six months of 2026. However, the Ministry of Commerce has cautioned that shipments to the US market face heightened uncertainty in the second half of the year due to new American trade measures and revised import tariffs.

According to official figures, total Thai export value to the US reached $196.741 billion during the first half of 2026, marking a 41.1 per cent year-on-year increase. The US maintained its position as Thailand’s largest export market, accounting for 24 per cent of total global shipments.

Over the same period from January to June 2026, Thailand recorded a continued trade surplus with the US totalling $33.038 billion.

