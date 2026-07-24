Thailand stays on US currency watchlist, meets one criterion

Thailand remains on the US Treasury’s currency Monitoring List but met only one of the three assessment criteria in 2025, bringing it closer to possible removal after the next review.

The US Treasury said on July 23 that no major trading partner had manipulated its currency to gain an unfair trade advantage during the four quarters ending in December 2025. None met all three criteria for enhanced analysis under US trade law.

Ten economies remained on the Monitoring List: China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Germany, Ireland and Switzerland. All had also appeared on the list in the January 2026 report.





Thailand, Singapore and Switzerland each met only one criterion. The Treasury said they would be removed if they continued to meet fewer than two in the next reporting period.

Inclusion on the Monitoring List does not mean that a country has been formally designated a currency manipulator. It means its exchange-rate practices and broader economic policies remain subject to closer US scrutiny.