Baht Slides to 15-Month Low as Krungsri Unveils Multi-Currency FX Strategy for 2026

Krungsri points to an oil-driven deficit for the baht's slide, forecasts a Q4 rebound to 32–34, and expands its digital and multi-currency FX services.



The Thai baht has fallen to its weakest level in 15 months, depreciating by more than 6% since the start of the year, as soaring global energy costs and lingering Middle East tensions push Thailand's current account into deficit.

Against that backdrop, Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya PCL) used a press conference on Wednesday to set out its FX business strategy for 2026, centred on expanding multi-currency capabilities, deepening digital FX channels and sharpening risk-management tools for corporate clients.

Oil Import Bill Weighs on the Currency

The baht's first-half weakness reflects Thailand's structural exposure to energy imports rather than any deterioration in underlying fundamentals, according to Roong Sanguanruang, senior vice president of Krungsri's Global Markets Planning Division.

As a net oil importer, Thailand has faced a sharp rise in energy-security-related imports this year, pushing the current account into deficit and adding sustained pressure on the currency.

"The baht's movement is currently a reflection of surging global oil prices," Roong said. "This leads to a deficit because we have to import oil at high costs. If oil prices stabilise and don't spike further, the pressure on the baht should ease."

Despite the slide, Roong pointed to Thailand's foreign reserves as a source of resilience, noting they remain sufficient to cover roughly six months of imports – a buffer she described as important protection against external shocks.