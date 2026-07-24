Land Bridge termination proposed over low returns and fiscal risks

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Minister of Finance and chair of the committee studying ways to advance the Land Bridge project, joined the chairs of its 3 working groups in announcing the conclusions of their study into the transport infrastructure development project linking the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea at Government House on Friday (July 24, 2026).

The working-group chairs were the secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), a representative of the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and a representative of the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport.

Ekniti said the committee had completed the study before the 90-day deadline set by the prime minister.

It found that the Land Bridge project had low prospects for implementation because it risked imposing a burden on the budget and faced risks on multiple fronts.

The committee therefore resolved that the findings should be compiled into a report for submission to the prime minister and the Cabinet, seeking approval to terminate the project in its original form.

He also confirmed that no losses had yet been incurred through land investment or construction because neither had begun.

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the NESDC and chair of Working Group 1, outlined the financial risks.

An update of the study to reflect global economic conditions in 2025 found that the financial rate of return had fallen from 8% to just 4.8%.