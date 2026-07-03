Nature or Growth? Land bridge project comes at environmental cost

Scientists and environmental groups warn the land bridge project could threaten fragile marine ecosystems and coastal communities in southern Thailand, while the government promises economic growth.
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In this episode of The Disclosed: Uncover the Untold, we explore the debate behind one of Thailand’s biggest infrastructure ambitions.
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Warissara Sae-han reports.
[00:01] - Introduction to Thailand's Natural Heritage vs. Mega Projects
An overview of the Andaman Sea nature reserves, currently on UNESCO's tentative world heritage list, and the potential trade-off with a trillion-baht mega project.
[00:35] - Understanding the Landbridge Project
An explanation of the proposed logistics corridor linking the Andaman Sea to the Gulf of Thailand, utilizing deep-sea ports, roads, rail, and pipelines instead of a traditional canal.
[01:05] - Projected Economic Benefits
The government's claims regarding increased global competitiveness, reduced reliance on the Strait of Malacca, creating over 280,000 jobs, and significant GDP growth for southern Thailand.
[01:50] - Environmental Concerns and Biodiversity Risks
A look at the potential costs to the rich marine ecosystems of Ranong and Chumphon provinces, which host protected wetlands and mangrove forests.
[02:35] - Scientific Warnings on Interconnected Ecosystems
Conservation scientist Dr. Petch Manopawitr explains how a major industrial impact in one area can disrupt the wider sea ecosystem, explicitly highlighting threats to world-renowned dive sites like Richelieu Rock.
[03:48] - Global Conservation Agreements and Alternative Development
A discussion on how heavy industrial development in these areas conflicts with the international Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and the importance of preserving natural capital.
[05:00] - Impact on Coastal Communities and Public Awareness
Environmental advocate Apisak Tassanee discusses the threats to local ways of life, such as the indigenous Moken people, and points out the gap in public understanding despite polling numbers showing local support.
[06:28] - Conclusion: The Trade-off of Progress
Final reflections on Thailand's decades-long search for regional trade connectivity and the looming choice between economic development and environmental sacrifice.