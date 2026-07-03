Nature or Growth? Land bridge project comes at environmental cost

[00:01] - Introduction to Thailand's Natural Heritage vs. Mega Projects

An overview of the Andaman Sea nature reserves, currently on UNESCO's tentative world heritage list, and the potential trade-off with a trillion-baht mega project.

[00:35] - Understanding the Landbridge Project

An explanation of the proposed logistics corridor linking the Andaman Sea to the Gulf of Thailand, utilizing deep-sea ports, roads, rail, and pipelines instead of a traditional canal.

[01:05] - Projected Economic Benefits

The government's claims regarding increased global competitiveness, reduced reliance on the Strait of Malacca, creating over 280,000 jobs, and significant GDP growth for southern Thailand.

[01:50] - Environmental Concerns and Biodiversity Risks

A look at the potential costs to the rich marine ecosystems of Ranong and Chumphon provinces, which host protected wetlands and mangrove forests.